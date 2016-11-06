Letters: Clinton will help small businesses

Conventional wisdom says Republican candidates are better for business. But as one of South Carolina’s 400,000 small-business owners, I say there’s no contest: Hillary Clinton is the best candidate by far.
Donald Trump offers lots of rhetoric, but he’s released no proposals for small business — not even vague promises.
Clinton has detailed plans to make it faster and cheaper to start a business, easier to get financing and find investors, cheaper and faster to file taxes, easier to offer employee benefits, easier to work with government and easier to fight back if you’re stiffed.
If you’re a small-business owner, work for a small business or hope to start one, I hope you’ll study the candidates’ plans. I think you’ll see that Clinton is the best candidate for business.
David Trone
Columbia
Comments