Letters: Lock her up? He’s the one who needs locking up

Donald Trump incites his followers to riot, implies that they should kill a presidential candidate and suggests they disrupt election polling places, hallmarks of our democratic society. Without proof, he insists that improprieties in voting will occur, further inflaming his minions.
Imagine if a black teenager, Muslim man, Mexican immigrant, any media member or a woman of any color or faith had suggested similar actions: Trump and his followers would be calling them terrorists and screaming “lock them up.”
I always thought this country stood up to bullies and tin-horn dictators, but the Republican establishment refuses to call out Trump for his rabble-rousing. Those who should be continually speaking up to quell this incendiary nonsense sit back gutless and cowardly, more interested in their own political lives than what is best for the nation.
So what’s good for the goose is good for the gander: Donald Trump is a domestic terrorist and should be arrested and tried as such. His candidacy is not just flawed; it is perilous to common sense, democracy and America.
Don Hagedorn
Columbia
Comments