Humanities’ rich, lifelong return on investment

With the cost of college rising and the economy uncertain, students and their parents are often looking for majors that promise higher starting salaries and greater overall earnings. So one way to pull them away from pre-professional fields and toward the humanities (art, history, literature, philosophy and religion) is to cite evidence that students who major in the humanities are highly valued in the workplace and typically achieve rewarding, remunerative careers.
If you ask USC President Harris Pastides what students can do with a humanities major, his go-to answer is, “anything — and everything.” He told an audience this the other night while introducing Talbot Brewer, a philosophy professor at the University of Virginia. Brewer’s lecture — “What good are the humanities?” — received support from a collaborative grant, co-directed by USC philosophy professor Jennifer Frey, dedicated to exploring the connections between virtue, happiness and the meaning of life.
For Brewer, the humanities are more than just an avenue to profitable employment. Studying the humanities, he argued, “can deepen one's experience of life,” a gift of priceless value. In his view, the ability of the humanities to enhance both the “background cultural sophistication about human life” and the free time we enjoy once we’ve met our basic needs is good not only for the individual but also for the culture. In our increasingly mercenary, distractible and individualistic age, the humanities enrich our conversations along with our experiences of community. They therefore constitute a “common good of enormous public benefit” richly deserving of “public investment and support.” Readers who share Brewer’s views should consider championing the humanities through advocacy and financial support.
As Brewer’s talk reminds us, “value” shouldn’t be defined solely in financial terms. It bears repeating that a good salary doesn’t guarantee a good life. The humanities enrich our capacity for curiosity, reflection and enjoyment. They deepen and refine our ability to discern the stories of our individual and collective lives. They expose us to the shared values and experiences that allow us to care about others and form strong, cohesive communities. They help us each, as C.S. Lewis once observed, to “go out of the self, to correct its provincialism, and heal its loneliness.” What, then, is the value of the humanities? Inestimable.
Cynthia J. Davis
USC Associate Dean for Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
Columbia
