Letters: Trump, tax cuts aren’t the answer

America’s geriatric evangelical white base overwhelmingly voted to give Donald Trump an opportunity to finish the job former Republican President George W. Bush started: to cut taxes, deregulate all businesses including those too-big-to-fail and drive the economy off the cliff and into the abyss.
Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, has predicted dire results for Trump’s economic policies. But if you don’t trust Mark Zandi’s predictions, read about how Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax-cut policies crippled Kansas’ economy and job creation and led to open rebellion by his own party.
Those Republicans who revere Ronald Reagan and his job-creating presidency should read a September 2014 Forbes article titled “Obama Outperforms Reagan on Jobs, Growth, and Investing.” And The Wall Street Journal reported in “The Worst Track Record on Record” that 462,000 jobs disappeared during George W.’s eight year presidency. Compare that to the 23 million jobs created during Bill Clinton’s presidency and the 12 million created during Barack Obama’s presidency.
My apologies to Republicans for referencing fact-based articles; I know they prefer to get their faux news from Fox or Breitbart.
Larry Knight
Columbia
