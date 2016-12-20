Letters: Society sends mixed messages

We seem concerned about teaching our children to avoid teenage pregnancies, then teach them about “safe” sex as early as middle school.
We tell them about the problem of the spread of HIV, then tell them opposing homosexuality is being “homophobic,” even though this is how a lot of this disease has been spread.
It seems to me like more than three-quarters of prime-time TV programs feature consensual premarital sex, fornication, adultery and homosexuality. Several of the new fall programs started with unmarried couples in bed together. Now there’s lesbianism on Supergirl.
We glamorize Hollywood couples having children with multiple partners and out of wedlock.
Any wonder our young folks are confused about what the right lifestyle is for them to follow?
George F. Brunner Jr.
Columbia
