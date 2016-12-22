Letters: These spiders not new to Midlands

I was interested by the Dec. 11 article, “Big spiders invade Congaree National Park.” Golden silk web spiders have been in Forest Acres since 2009, when I found the first one in the foundation planting on the southeast side of my house. We’ve had at least one every year since then. This year we had three.
Last year one’s web was near my front steps and was admired by all visitors. The webs are very strong. I’ve read that some natives of the tropics use the golden silk to weave fish nets and such.
Jane Jervey
Columbia
