Letters: We must embrace peace and love

I want to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a New Year filled with joy and happiness. May we bond together in love and caring in the glow of a peaceful outcome for the problems faced in this world. Life is difficult and peace hard to find, but each of us has the ability to take that moment to feel the joy of peace and love.
Perhaps one day the hate and violence will be a thing of the past. If we do not look forward to a future filled with beauty and love, we become embittered. Love is the promise, God is the gift, and we must be the answer.
Gary Carter
Walhalla
