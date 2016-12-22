Letters: Christmas parade helped with focus

The Cayce-West Columbia Parade of Lights began and ended with fictional characters: Rep. Joe Wilson, and Santa Claus. I was wondering where the other fictional characters were (Frosty the Snowman, Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and of course Nikki Haley) when, to my amazement, my attention was brought back to the real reasons for the season: The float from Kittiwake Baptist Church (the birth of the baby Jesus) and Joe Pinner (the joy and anticipation of the birth of Jesus) passed by.
Thanks to all who worked so hard to present a night of lights and fun.
Tom Moore
West Columbia
