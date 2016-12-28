Letters: Popular vote counts in democracy, not republic

A lot of people seem to think the person who wins the most popular votes should be elected president. That makes about as much sense as saying the president should be the candidate who won the most states. (That, by the way, would be Donald Trump, who won 30 to Hillary Clinton’s 20).
The number of counties won, number of states won and popular vote numbers are meaningless, except in a democracy. And the United States is a republic. Abolishing the Electoral College would bring death to the republic.
Those on the left lost; they need to stop whining, stop crying and pull up their big-boy pants.
Gerald Shutt
Lexington
