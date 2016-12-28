Letters: Trump picks bode well for US

I think it’s great that Nikki Haley has been appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Betsy DeVos has been appointed secretary of education.
Betsy DeVos heads the pro-charter and pro-school-voucher nonprofit American Federation for Children.
Gov. Haley was formally critical of Donald Trump, but she said she felt a “sense of duty” to accept his offer to be part of his administration.
I commend the recent appointments by President-elect Trump, and look forward to his new administration.
Steven Hawkins
Greenville
Comments