Letters: GOP hypocrites now supporting Trump

It is very discouraging that many Republican leaders, including our own Gov. Nikki Haley, who alerted us to Donald Trump’s many character flaws during the primaries, are now falling in line and telling us how they will be able to work with him because he’s really not such a bad guy.
Newsflash: He is still the same egotistical, bombastic, hate-mongering person who bullied and embarrassed his Republican opponents during the primaries and shamelessly lied his way to the presidency.
To those who continue to support Mr. Trump, in spite of his ongoing atrocious behavior, I share these words from the writer and philosopher Suzy Kassem:
“Stand up to hypocrisy. If you don’t, the hypocrites will teach. Stand up to ignorance, because if you don’t, the ignorant will run free to spread ignorance like a disease. Stand up for Truth! If you don’t, there is no Truth to your existence. If you don’t stand up for all that is right, then understand that you are part of the reason why there is so much wrong in the world.”
Lewis Huffman
Columbia
