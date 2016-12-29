Letters to the Editor

December 29, 2016 5:29 PM

Letters: To-do in 2017: Go meat free

Columbia, SC

2017 will go down in history as the year plant-based meats revolutionize the food industry.

A dozen start-ups are creating plant-based burgers and other meats that are more delicious, convenient and healthy than the old-fashioned animal-based variety. Even animal meat behemoth Tyson Foods has announced a $150 million venture capital fund to invest in them.

Hundreds of school, college, hospital and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday, fast-food chains are rolling out plant-based options, and a third of Americans are reducing their intake of animal-based food.

Let’s make a New Year’s resolution to explore the rich variety of delicious, convenient, healthy plant-based available in every supermarket.

Carlos Rodriguez

Columbia

