Letters: An impeachment in the making?

The Oxford English dictionary defines “emolument” as the “profit or gain arising from station, office or employment.” If Donald Trump were already president, I believe he would be in violation of the “Emoluments Clause” of the U.S. Constitution — Article I, Section 9, which prohibits public officers from accepting any “present, Emolument, Office, or Title” from foreign governments.
Mr. Trump has declined to make most of his business transparent, but consider some recent actions:
He met with developers who are politically connected to Indian politicians.
He met with developers and a business partner from the Philippines.
Before he spoke to the president of Taiwan, a business associate made inquiries about hotels.
Trump lobbied Nigel Farage, a British politician, to oppose a wind farm near his golf courses.
Since Trump’s election, long-delayed projects have started up in Argentina and Georgia.
Trump’s new Trump International Hotel is now the hot spot for foreign diplomats; the kingdom of Bahrain already has booked it for a reception.
If President-elect Trump continues to do such things after becoming President Trump, he should be impeached.
Philip W. Wolfe
Bluffton
