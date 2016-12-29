Letters: Democrats’ protests are disgraceful

As a 76-year-old veteran, I have never seen such a disgrace as is being shown by the Democrats, the liberal media and the great hardworking Hollywood elites over the rightful election of Donald Trump.
They lambaste the procedure for electing a president simply because the country did not want Hillary Clinton in charge for the next four years. They are trying to blame everything else for their loss. The people didn’t like the way the country is going, so they wanted to change it. Democrats need to get a grip and move on.
I keep hearing he is not qualified to be president. I thought the same thing about the winner eight years ago, but I didn’t protest, riot, curse, call people names or threaten electors with physical harm. I was very disappointed, but Barack Obama was elected. I suggest that Clinton supporters recognize the same thing now and support the duly elected president.
Give him a chance, and if he doesn’t perform, I will join you in getting rid of him in four years. But he earned the chance, beating all kinds of odds.
Allen Danielsen
Gilbert
