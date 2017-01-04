Letters to the Editor

January 4, 2017 5:48 PM

Letters: Obama’s treatment of Trump is shameful

Columbia, SC

Departing President George W. Bush treated President-elect Barack Obama with full courtesy and kept mum on differences with Mr. Obama. Why is President Obama petulantly refusing to treat President-elect Donald Trump the same graceful way?

I don’t agree with Mr. Obama’s policies, but I would never treat him the way he does the president elect.

The way President Obama seeks to sabotage the Trump government shows that while he is a tall man, he’s really quite small. It makes me more honored to have voted for the Donald.

Daniel House

West Columbia

Letters to the Editor

