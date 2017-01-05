Letters: Time for Clinton to let it go

Some of Hillary Clinton’s supporters still claim foul because she won the popular vote over Donald Trump, saying the Electoral College concept is flawed after 230 years of success.
The founders realized that a national popular election could be manipulated by a few individuals and could lead to a dictatorship. They knew that the United States should be a union of states and not a union of individuals. Thus, the Electoral College became the core of our American system of constitutional federalism.
Their wisdom was never more clear than when the recent election results showed that Hillary defeated Trump in California and New York by 4.9 million votes, which means Trump won the remaining 48 states by a total of 2.1 million votes. Without the Electoral College, those two states could have a much greater sway than they should.
There will be no do-over or mulligan for Hillary. As Eddie Murphy so eloquently stated in the movie, “48 Hours”: “There’s a new sheriff in town.” And he is going to be here for at least 1,461 days. Happy New Year.
Carroll Player
Florence
