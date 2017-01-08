Letters: Corley just the latest SC Republican in trouble

A major concern of the National Federation of Democratic Women is to protect families from domestic violence, and now another Republican lawmaker from South Carolina has made national news — continuing the tradition of questionable actions and ethics violations with charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Aiken Rep. Chris Corley is charged with punching his wife in the face and pointing a 9 mm pistol at her after she accused him of cheating.
Reports say he only stopped after he noticed her bleeding and heard their children screaming because they were witness to his brutality.
The irony is that he sent a Christmas card to fellow legislators in 2015 suggesting that they “ask for forgiveness of all your sins such as betrayal” for voting to remove the Confederate flag from the State House grounds. He called for “memories of a happier time when South Carolina’s leaders possessed morals, convictions and the principles to stand for what is right.”
He has betrayed the trust of his family, constituents and fellow South Carolinians. Where is the loud chorus of GOP leaders condemning him?
Susan Y. Smith
President, S.C. Democratic Women’s Council
Pawleys Island
Comments