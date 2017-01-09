Trump appointments could threaten SC rivers and clean water

Every South Carolinian who cares about clean drinking water, fish and wildlife and our state’s 30,000 miles of rivers and streams should be concerned about President-elect Donald Trump’s choices to lead the two agencies with the most influence over our nation’s rivers and clean water supplies: Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency and Montana’s U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke for Interior secretary.
__________
Scott Pruitt and the end of EPA overreach
__________
Rivers provide the drinking water for more than 70 percent of South Carolinians. They are critical habitat for fish and wildlife and are where we make cherished outdoor memories with family and friends. They create jobs, power our industries and support local businesses.
Poor water management has serious consequences, as we’ve seen with the drinking water crisis in Flint, Michigan, the toxic algae blooms devastating Florida’s coastal fisheries and community outrage about excessive water withdrawals from the Edisto River. Nobody wants to see more kids getting sick, more massive fish kills and more communities compromised. That is why American Rivers urges Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to carefully scrutinize the records of Scott Pruitt and Ryan Zinke during their confirmation hearings.
Scott Pruitt consistently has fought to block environmental protections, suing to block the Clean Water Rule issued by the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to restore federal protection under the Clean Water Act to headwater streams and wetlands.
If confirmed for Interior secretary, Rep. Zinke will oversee management of 500 million acres of national parks, wildlife refuges, wild and scenic rivers and other public lands. He recently voted for a measure that would facilitate the transfer of federal public lands to the states, which could jeopardize the outdoor economy, environment and our nation’s priceless natural heritage. Rep. Zinke also opposed restoring clean water protections for headwater streams and wetlands.
The health of millions of miles of streams nationwide is at stake with these Cabinet appointments, along with many important issues affecting South Carolina’s water resources.
We have felt the devastating effects of a changing climate through the historic floods of 2015 and 2016 and sea level rise affecting coastal communities and wildlife habitats. We need officials who will prioritize protection, restoration and stewardship of our nation’s natural resources.
Gerrit Jobsis
American Rivers
Columbia
Comments