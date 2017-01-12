Letters: Is Putin already controlling US?

With 17 intelligence services determining that Russia hacked into the accounts of the Democratic National Committee and selective Democratic officials, and with the conclusion by the CIA and the FBI that Vladimir Putin tried to sway American voters to vote for Donald Trump, there’s no question that Congress needs to delve into this matter of utmost national security. This needs to be led by a true patriot, a man who will put country above party: Sen. John McCain.
Would it be too much to assume Russians hacked their way into Donald Trump’s email as well? And if they did, what might they have discovered? Could those emails contain the bitter truth of the connection between Paul Manafort, Putin and the Trump organization? Maybe enough information to keep Trump under Putin’s thumb? Were that the case, then what? Doesn’t it look like Putin picked Trump’s Cabinet memers himself? A secretary of state already joined at the hip and wallet with Putin? Come on.
Ask yourself who has the most to gain from an America weakened by bad choices. I’m not saying Trump is an agent of a foreign power or the Manchurian candidate. It just kind of looks that way.
Michael Dennis McDermott
Lexington
