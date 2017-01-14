Letters: Help change the political landscape

One of my friends will not turn on his TV on Jan. 20. He is disgusted with the results of the presidential election. I empathize with him, but anger alone is an inadequate response to the political challenges we face.
Although I plan to participate in an anti-inaugural event, I will not remain in reactionary mode.
If we want change, we need to ditch the “They aren’t doing anything” excuse. We are part of “they.” Effective organizations need great leaders, but leaders need soldiers to win battles.
So work with organizations with which you have common bonds. Be inclusive; young people can infuse fresh ideas into established organizations, but when the young and the experienced work together, organizations are enriched. Improve your community by working with elected officials, or by offering yourself as a public servant.
The political challenges of 2017 are not insurmountable; they present opportunities for progressive solutions.
Beverly Diane Frierson
Columbia
