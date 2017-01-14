Brosius built museum into a cultural force

Karen Brosius has left her mark on the Columbia Museum of Art and our community. During 13 years under her leadership, the museum transformed into a critically important cultural center for Columbia and South Carolina — presenting landmark exhibitions, growing the collection by nearly 1,000 new donations, doubling the annual budget, more than tripling attendance and quadrupling the endowment.
In recognition of this success, the museum received the 2016 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Arts Award — the only museum ever to win this award twice — as well as the 2016 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, America’s highest honor given to a museum.
The museum’s role as an economic engine also grew under Ms. Brosius, who recently resigned for another position. Thanks to a strong partnership with Columbia and Richland County, the museum welcomes families, children, schools and the community on Main Street, reaching more than 1.6 million people. It has had a dynamic impact on every block of Main Street from Elmwood to Gervais.
The ripple effect of new restaurants, increased residential units, the rise of other cultural institutions like the Nickelodeon and the liveliness of Soda City Market and annual festivals is creating a vibrant Main Street life. One study said the museum generated $23 million in annual economic activity and the city received a $16 return for every dollar invested. Karen has been a leader for that progress.
She also solidified the museum’s commitment to diversity by exhibiting work and presenting programs by African-American artists. And the museum’s educational activities annually reach thousands of children, teachers and families, by inviting them to experience the galleries and studio classes and going out into the community.
Even in her departure, Karen’s work continues: The museum has embarked upon a $16 million capital renovation campaign, which will help build a dynamic economic environment for new businesses that attract a 21st-century workforce
Bob Coble
Chair, Columbia Museum of Art Government Relations Committee
Columbia
