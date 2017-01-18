Letters: Come together on Inauguration Day

As we approach Inauguration Day, think how far our nation has come. Let us no longer be a nation of fear and hatred. We are a flawed country with diametrically opposing sides. There are some Americans who will not accept the Nov. 8 election result and will protest everything President-elect Donald Trump proposes.
Many of us were upset with the election of President Obama. We came to accept it, even though we did not care for his global ideas. We feared the racial divide growing as Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of peace morphed into Black Lives Matter; the hatred and violent vitriol of that group is so disturbing.
I saw in Monday’s paper a quote from Dr. King that we should share and hold dear: “To retaliate in kind would do nothing but intensify the existence of hate in the universe. Along the way of life, someone must have sense enough and morality enough, to cut off the chains of hate.”
Let us pray that we can come together in peace.
Susan Veld
Columbia
