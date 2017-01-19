Letters: US no stranger to meddling in elections

Democrats are claiming that the Russians somehow attempted to influence the recent U.S. election. My, my, my. America would never do such a thing.
Have we forgotten Chile, where the CIA helped overthrow President Salvador Allende, who was later killed? Or South Vietnam, where we supported the ouster of President Ngo Dinh Diem, also killed? Or the Philippines, where we helped the People’s Revolution oust the dictator Ferdinand Marcos and elect Corazon Aquino? And our efforts to get rid of Fidel Castro in Cuba and Bashar Assad in Syria?
Donald Trump was elected by those who were sick and tired of the Obama administration’s failure to address our national problems, who knew that voting for Hillary Clinton would have been a continuation of that ineffectiveness and who were convulsed by the thought of Bill Clinton roaming the White House halls. Get over it; there is a new sheriff in town.
Angelo Perri
Columbia
Comments