January 22, 2017 6:01 PM

Letters: No excuse for state of interstate

Columbia, SC

What in the world is (not) going on on I-77 between I-20 and I-26? For more than a year, the pavement has been grooved (noisy, irritating and wearing out tires), the asphalt continues to erode, and more and deeper potholes have developed, especially at the bridges.

Heading north, the seams have been asphalted about three feet on each side of the white line, creating an uneven, hazardous lane. This is the most stupid “fix” ever. This state is not so broke that we have to drive on dangerous roads. If legislators cared about the safety of their constituents, they would get this fixed.

The Transportation Department needs to take more pride in its work; its “repairs” are almost as bad as the initial problems.

Wake up, people. Complain.

Lula Camp

Elgin

