Letters: License plates invite law-breaking

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players Pause

1:06 Trump Inauguration parade highlights

2:25 Where are we now with women's issues in SC

0:38 Everything you need to know about today's severe weather in 30 seconds

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:32 From December: Hamsah Nasirildeen talks USC and FSU

1:16 Columbia police chief discusses new Bluff Road annex

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum