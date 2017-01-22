Letters: License plates invite law-breaking

Thanks again to the Department of Motor Vehicles for the new state license plate format. Now it will not be so obvious that vehicle owners did not pay their vehicle taxes. That was so embarrassing, never mind personal privacy rights being violated.
This also helped the police officers: Since they will not be readily able to view the expired license plates, they won’t have to enforce the law against driving with an expired plate and be accused of harassing lawbreakers.
Good job, DMV, for protecting the rights of the lawbreakers.
Jim Matthews
Columbia
Comments