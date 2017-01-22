Letters: We can overcome any adversities

On Jan. 14, 1943, Mary and I were married by an Air Corps chaplain. Many marriages did not survive the stress of World War II. But by the grace of God, ours did.
It has been my privilege as an Episcopal priest to officiate at our daughters’ weddings and baptize five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with more to come. For Mary and me, these years have been a remarkable journey of love and companionship as citizens of a nation that has its blemishes, yet with a populace that makes great effort to be “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” These 74 years have witnessed economic prosperity and recession, wars and rumors of wars, terror attacks and social change as the nation struggles to achieve our forefathers’ vision for righteousness in human relationships and in our place in the world.
During these 74 years, we have participated in 18 presidential elections; the last gives us the most concern. Yet we look forward with great confidence for the future. The strength of this nation is in the people. When the situation has required extraordinary decision and action, the populace has acted for the common good, bringing the United States to the position of world leadership for peace, liberty and justice. May we pray daily, “God bless the United States of America.”
Rev. Canon George Chassey
West Columbia
