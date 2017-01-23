Mulvaney will help ease debt, regulations

America’s business owners, farmers and ultimately consumers are suffering under the weight of national debt and federal rules.
If we are to fix our ailing economy, this out-of-control spending and overregulation must be checked, and I know just the man to do it.
South Carolina’s Rep. Mick Mulvaney, President Tump’s nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget, is a stalwart opponent of federal overspending and burdensome government regulations. As a friend and constituent, I know he will work tirelessly to get our fiscal house in order and to unshackle America’s entrepreneurial spirit by, as Ronald Reagan said, “getting government out of the way of the people.”
From his time in the Legislature to his three terms in Congress, I’ve known Mick to be a principled, pragmatic lawmaker. And he isn’t afraid to buck his own party to do what’s right for South Carolinians and for all Americans. Such was the case in late 2013 when he led the opposition to a budget deal cobbled together by Senate Democrat Patty Murray and then-Republican Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan that would have eliminated $63 billion in automatic spending cuts that would have helped shrink the national debt.
Mick also has been a resolute voice on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, insisting that federal rules be based on sound science and that they be reasonable — that is, not too difficult for businesses to implement and comply with, not too costly and, most importantly, efficacious. (It’s hardly worth imposing a regulation that won’t accomplish what it purports to do.) He voted in favor of repealing, for example, the costly and burdensome country-of-origin labeling regulation on meat, and the waters of the United States rule, which would give federal bureaucrats expanded power to dictate how business owners and farmers use their own land and waters on or near it.
Having someone like Mick backstopping business people and farmers like me is important. We know that as director of Office of Management and Budget he will call on his business experience, including running a real estate business, small homebuilding company and a restaurant, when considering how a proposed increase in federal spending or a new government rule would affect us.
We know Mick Mulvaney will help lift the yokes of overspending and overregulation off our backs.
Ron Prestage
Camden
