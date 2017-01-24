Letters to the Editor

January 24, 2017 2:55 PM

Letters: Protesters need to grow up, move on

Columbia, SC

I was sorry to read that Donald Trump’s election caused Elizabeth Tuten to sob as though she had lost a family member (“S.C. women join Saturday’s D.C. march to protest Trump”).

I know how she feels.

Although I didn’t cry, I was sick to my stomach when Barack Obama was re-elected in 2012. The thought of him being president for another four years was almost unbearable.

However, like a lot of others in this country, I sucked it up and did not riot, protest or scream obscenities as many have done at recent protests. I suggest that she and many others like her need to grow up and get on with their lives.

I must admit that I did cry when Mr. Trump was elected: I cried tears of joy.

Robert Maxwell

Lexington

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making soup at The Other Store deli

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos