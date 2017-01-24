Letters: Protesters need to grow up, move on

I was sorry to read that Donald Trump’s election caused Elizabeth Tuten to sob as though she had lost a family member (“S.C. women join Saturday’s D.C. march to protest Trump”).
I know how she feels.
Although I didn’t cry, I was sick to my stomach when Barack Obama was re-elected in 2012. The thought of him being president for another four years was almost unbearable.
However, like a lot of others in this country, I sucked it up and did not riot, protest or scream obscenities as many have done at recent protests. I suggest that she and many others like her need to grow up and get on with their lives.
I must admit that I did cry when Mr. Trump was elected: I cried tears of joy.
Robert Maxwell
Lexington
