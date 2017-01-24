Letters to the Editor

January 24, 2017 5:55 PM

Letters: Republicans stole Supreme Court seat

Columbia, SC

Senators who refused to carry out their constitutional duty to advise and consent on President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, stole a Supreme Court seat. They seemed to be under the misapprehension that selecting Supreme Court justices was the purview of the Senate.

In order to reassure constituents that they believe government should work for all citizens, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott need to convince their Senate colleagues to swiftly formalize a policy limiting the consideration of Supreme Court justices to the first three years of a president’s term.

Leslie Coolidge

Columbia

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making soup at The Other Store deli

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos