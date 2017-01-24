Letters: Republicans stole Supreme Court seat

Senators who refused to carry out their constitutional duty to advise and consent on President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, stole a Supreme Court seat. They seemed to be under the misapprehension that selecting Supreme Court justices was the purview of the Senate.
In order to reassure constituents that they believe government should work for all citizens, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott need to convince their Senate colleagues to swiftly formalize a policy limiting the consideration of Supreme Court justices to the first three years of a president’s term.
Leslie Coolidge
Columbia
