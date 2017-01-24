Letters: Obama shows value of education, family

I hope former President Barack Obama’s family life is seen by many young black Americans as an example.
Poverty, crime, single motherhood and incarceration affect white and black people but proportionally more black people.
When President Obama’s father left the family, his mother and grandparents took over his upbringing, stressing the importance of education. Through and due to education, he progressed. Later, he married and established his own family, where he has been an active father and a husband.
It takes a lot of effort to be educated and be a good, caring husband and a father. That is why character qualities should be installed early in everyone’s lives, mainly through parenting and education. I hope that young male and female black Americans will recognize the importance of education and later the importance of family union, really the everlasting message from the outgoing president.
Miren Ivankovic
Clemson
