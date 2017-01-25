Letters: Inauguration boycotters were traitors

I’ve never seen a more disrespectful bunch of malcontents than all of those elected officials who refused to honor President Trump’s inauguration. Those Democrats have shown the country their true colors, making themselves traitors to democracy.
When President Obama was sworn in for a second term after his first four years of destroying our country, I can’t recall the Republicans pulling a stunt like that.
A woman friend called me the night before the swearing-in ceremony to tell me who the deplorables really are: the Democrats who want to keep our country divided.
I would like to see a countrywide recall of every member of Congress who refused to attend our president’s inauguration. They should all be removed from office posthaste.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville
