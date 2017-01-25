Letters: Trump won’t deliver what voters expect

Attacks by Donald Trump and his supporters on the media and the intelligence-gathering arm of the government are a poorly veiled strategy to engineer public opinion and dictate what information is disseminated. This is the strategy employed by dictatorships and communist regimes.
What is even more alarming is Trump’s tendency to be less than honest, and the misinformation and outright lies manufactured and disseminated during the election, which significant numbers of Americans believed.
Voters did not vote for House Speaker Paul Ryan’s plans, conservative ideology, tea party fanatics or fringe ideologies. Middle- and working-class Americans voted for change, and Trump sold them something that his political machine does not plan to deliver.
Republican posturing since the election clearly indicates that the good ol’ boys are only interested in the status quo.
Stanley Cooks
Columbia
