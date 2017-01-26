Letters: Just fix Obamacare and move on

It’s too bad Republicans are wedded to their mantra of “repeal and replace” for the Affordable Care Act. They seem to believe this will deny President Obama his legacy of assuring health care for millions of uninsured Americans and improving coverage for all. Republicans are now willing to keep the most popular features of the law, such as allowing young people to stay on their parents’ plan until age 26 and not allowing insurers to deny coverage due to pre-existing conditions.
Instead of wasting so much energy trying to figure out the timing of a “repeal and replace” approach, just fix what’s wrong with law. It’s too late to keep President Obama from receiving credit for improving health-insurance coverage. Whatever Republicans come up with, it will just be the Republican version of Obamacare.
Joe Whetstone
Beaufort
