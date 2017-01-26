Letters: Pay attention, get involved

What can we do now that we have a president who thinks climate change is a hoax and takes to Twitter any time his feelings get hurt?
I know what I am doing: I am starting a compost pile. I am writing my representatives. I am listening to the news. I am doing everything I can to not be so distracted.
Even as I was watching the news the other morning about the attempts by Republicans in the U.S. House to disband the independent ethics office, I was also reading one of those ubiquitous nonsensical lists on the internet.
I hope all of us can become more engaged in the political process. It is in our best interest to get involved and know what’s happening in our local school boards, in the State House, in the Congress and in the White House. Let’s be vigilant. Let’s be active. Let’s do this.
Cody Jones
Columbia
