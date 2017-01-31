Letters: Work to reduce single motherhood

For more than 50 years, our government has followed Lyndon Johnson’s policy of spending billions of dollars on programs for single mothers. As a result, half of public school students live in homes without the emotional and financial support of two parents. Irresponsible sex has melded with government handouts to create a world where women choose government money over husbands and fathers in the home. No wonder children (especially boys) lack the emotional and financial support they need.
Ceasing to fund many future single-mother programs would free up money for a renegotiated medical system (Obamacare). State and federal policymakers need to fully fund DNA programs to track fathers nationwide so both parents would be responsible for the mental and financial well-being of their children. Also, lawmakers need to rewrite the Earned Income Tax Credit to reward hard-working two-parent families.
And our churches should be encouraged to sponsor low-rent safe housing for married couples, especially those raising children.
Jane Haeflinger
Greenville
