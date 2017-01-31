Letters to the Editor

January 31, 2017 5:48 PM

Letters: Debates need some substance

Columbia, SC

Last year’s presidential debates were a fiasco. We need to return to Lincoln-Douglas-style debates to promote real policy discussions and give voters an in-depth look into the candidates’ thoughts and plans.

This would be a hard sell for TV, which is more concerned about ratings than determining who the best candidate is. However, we the voters would benefit from a pool of candidates who are capable of discussing important issues without the debate morphing into a shouting match.

Matt Scoggins

Columbia

Letters to the Editor

