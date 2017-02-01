Letters: We need truth from the White House

So the Trump administration puts a blackout on any “non-filtered” information coming out of the EPA (clean water, clean air), the Department of Agriculture (food inspection) and the Department of Interior (for, presumably, publishing accurate numbers on his inauguration crowd). Apparently, “facts” are on hold until the apparatchiks are in place.
All of you who decried “political correctness,” you ain’t seen nothing yet. All facts shared with the public regarding the president’s health and well-being are guaranteed to be “politically correct,” true or not.
Call U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and your House member and ask them if this is the “transparency” in government they support.
Greg Harruff
Columbia
