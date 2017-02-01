Trump says what black leaders are unwilling to say

A lot of black people are in denial as they protest President Donald Trump’s descriptions of the inner cities and black communities.
Sure, some black families do not live in squalor, and some go to the markets without being shot. You can go to Atlanta and view the rich houses owned by a few fortunate blacks, and our government has a fine representation of blacks in Congress. You can go to Harvard and find a Barack Obama. You can preach your sermons in a big mega church in the suburbs.
But all that will not make the problem with the black community go away. The fact that a few black women wear blonde wigs or black men can buy an expensive suit or BMW doesn’t change the fact that the vast majority of blacks are hurting.
If this is not true, what is all the shouting about, and why are blacks screaming ‘Black lives matter’?
Blacks as a whole have been living in ruined neighborhoods, drinking filthy water and trying to make it in an environment of meth labs and gang bangers for decades. Segregation, low wages, unstable homes, police brutality and other substandard conditions in the hood drove the Civil Rights Act.
Even the schools in black neighborhoods are substandard. I taught as a professor in what used to be a fine academy, but now it is ravished with students coming to class from their dormitories with ticks and bugs crawling all over them. Many of the professors are teaching on a middle school level because of their own inadequate education. The buildings are ready to fall down, their walls filled with obscenities and cracks, no heat and on hot days no air conditioning.
Unless we face the truth, nothing will change. At least one white man knows this. He is our President Trump, who intends to spend billions of dollars to eradicate much of this ongoing problem. Maybe he can get blacks out of their denial.
Butler E. Brewton
Columbia
