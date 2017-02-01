Letters: Graham out of touch with South Carolina

Has Sen. Lindsey Graham forgotten the people of South Carolina in his 22 years as a Washington politician? Consider his Tweet about President Trump’s proposal to pay for the wall along the Mexican border: “any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or margaritas is a big-time bad idea. Mucho Sad.”
Apparently Mr. Graham is more concerned with the price of Mexican alcohol than the security of our nation, or the jobs of American workers, or enforcing American laws against illegal immigration.
The American people have spoken. Sen. Graham and the Washington establishment need to lick their wounds, listen to the voices of change and join President Trump in making America great again.
John Pettigrew
Edgefield
Comments