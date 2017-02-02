Letters: Repeal will mean GOP owns health care

After voting more than 60 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Reps. Mark Sanford, Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, Trey Dowdy, Mick Mulvaney and Tom Rice find themselves in the position of the dog that caught the car: They have no idea what to do next. Republicans control the Senate, the House and the presidency and have no actual plan to replace the law.
I am anxious to hear what they will say to the 30 million Americans who will lose their health insurance because of party politics and the Republicans’ dislike for President Barack Obama.
Much of the Affordable Care Act was actually formulated by the conservative Heritage Foundation and was first utilized in Massachusetts. But because President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party sponsored the legislation, Republicans would not participate in the process and work to improve the legislation.
I am hopeful Republicans will remember the Pottery Barn rule: If you break it, you own it. After repealing the Affordable Care Act, health care for more than 30 million Americans will be in the lap of President Trump and Republican leaders.
Raymond Singleton
Columbia
Comments