Letters: GOP ignores values to support Trump

Republicans have for years demanded that the federal government reduce business regulations and stressed that government needs to stay out of business operations.
Now we have Republican President Donald Trump tweeting almost daily, directing how businesses should run themselves. This is being done regardless of whether those businesses are U.S. or foreign entities. I assume that is because he knows “things other people don’t.” The Republican hypocrisy is astounding.
Worse than that is the spinelessness of most members of Congress, especially those Republicans who previously were so adamant about this issue, who won’t stand up to Trump. They all must be too busy ensuring their own jobs are safe as they continue to ride the government gravy train for years to come. Or perhaps they are all just afraid of Trump.
As Trump might tweet: SAD!
Don Hagedorn
Columbia
