Letters to the Editor

February 5, 2017 6:13 PM

Letters: All-white club vs all-black caucus

Columbia, SC

While I may detest the idea that our governor would belong to an all-white club, let alone what I feel about the simple existence of such a club, what about the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus and its members? How does that differ, please?

If one is despicable (and I think it is), isn’t the other also? Both simply emphasize racial differences, don’t they? One through its membership policy and the other through its name. Both need to be examined, and whatever the differences are, they should be brought out.

Bill Brown

Lexington

