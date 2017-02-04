Letters to the Editor

February 4, 2017 4:01 PM

Letters: Address road problems, not inconveniences

Columbia, SC

The latest news is that it will cost $1.5 billion to fix Malfunction Junction. My suggestion to drivers who don’t like the area: Deal with it.

Use this money to fix our bridges and roads that really need to be fixed.

Bill Cobb

Columbia

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Undocumented USC student worries about deportation before graduation

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos