Letters: Address road problems, not inconveniences

The latest news is that it will cost $1.5 billion to fix Malfunction Junction. My suggestion to drivers who don’t like the area: Deal with it.
Use this money to fix our bridges and roads that really need to be fixed.
Bill Cobb
Columbia
February 4, 2017 4:01 PM
