Letters: Didn’t vote? Don’t complain

I have been amazed and disgusted by the crying and complaining about the election of Donald Trump as president. Why? Because there were an estimated 90 million people eligible to register and/or vote who did not do so.
With the vote count about 65 million to 62 million, those 90 million not bothering to vote could have elected an third candidate by 25 million votes or made Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton an overwhelming victor.
What bothers me is that many of the people I have heard complaining admitted, when asked, that they did not vote. If you did not vote, quit complaining, please.
William Hilton
Lexington
