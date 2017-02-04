Letters: Police should start enforcing traffic laws

Every morning and every evening, I am subjected to drivers texting and swerving into my lane, blocking the traffic flow because they must make it through the changing yellow light but then stuck in the intersection, blocking oncoming traffic, turning left when the sign clearly says “No left turn.” And how many times do I miss a light because they are too distracted by their phone to realize the light has changed? And this is just on Gervais Street.
Never do I see any of these things stopped by Columbia police during morning or evening rush hour. Columbia traffic patrol, where are you?!
Amy Thomson
Columbia
