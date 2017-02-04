Letters: Pray for the president, love him or hate him

The recent behavior by a few of us who did not vote for Donald J. Trump is no better than the racial hatred shown toward the Obamas for the past eight years. Those of us who were turned off by Mr. Trump’s politics are in a position to show that we are better than that.
Instead of hoping for the worst, we need to pray for him to do well, just like we prayed for God to protect President Obama in the midst of people who wanted him to fail.
While we are at it, lay off of Mrs. Trump. I am sure she has her haters, especially after she said how much she admired the person who was racially hated the past eight years: Mrs. Obama.
John T. Hampton
Winnsboro
