Letters: Unsubsidized hurt by Obamacare

I am self-employed and had great insurance three years ago, with a $5,000 deductible for $280 a month. I remember Barack Obama said: “If you like your current insurance, you keep that insurance.” But that statement ended up being not true. I now pay $830 monthly with a $7,000 deductible.
Jamie Self’s article on Obamacare (“Ending Obamacare for South Carolinians: ‘It’s a matter of life or death,’” Jan. 29) did not address this painful truth of middle-class families having to choose between food and health insurance. Also, Aetna dropped out of South Carolina because even the insurance companies were losing millions on this not-so-affordable Affordable Care Act.
I find it interesting that not one of the people in Congress who voted for this Affordable Care Act is covered by it — including Barack Obama. I am sure many middle-class citizens who make more than $44,000 need some affordable insurance once again — and I hope the folks in Washington get this message.
Jay Graham
Columbia
