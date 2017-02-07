Letters to the Editor

February 7, 2017 5:32 PM

Letters: Unsubsidized hurt by Obamacare

Columbia, SC

I am self-employed and had great insurance three years ago, with a $5,000 deductible for $280 a month. I remember Barack Obama said: “If you like your current insurance, you keep that insurance.” But that statement ended up being not true. I now pay $830 monthly with a $7,000 deductible.

Jamie Self’s article on Obamacare (“Ending Obamacare for South Carolinians: ‘It’s a matter of life or death,’” Jan. 29) did not address this painful truth of middle-class families having to choose between food and health insurance. Also, Aetna dropped out of South Carolina because even the insurance companies were losing millions on this not-so-affordable Affordable Care Act.

I find it interesting that not one of the people in Congress who voted for this Affordable Care Act is covered by it — including Barack Obama. I am sure many middle-class citizens who make more than $44,000 need some affordable insurance once again — and I hope the folks in Washington get this message.

Jay Graham

Columbia

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USC trustee on owning Adolf Hitler painting and displaying it in SC museum

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos