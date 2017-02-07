Letters: Mulvaney unfit to run OMB

Talk about the fox guarding the hen house. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, an attorney no less, was not familiar with paying payroll taxes for a household employee? What are our prospects that he’ll know what he is doing as director of the Office of Management and Budget?
One has to wonder where he gets his financial advice. The State reports he owes creditors between $2.1 million and $10.3 million (“Reports: Mulvaney failed to pay employee taxes,” Jan 19), and he’s applying for a position that pays some $70,000 less annually than his congressman’s salary.
He needs to revisit Math 101 before directing OMB.
Jim LoCicero
Columbia
