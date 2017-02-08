Letters: Protect hybrid owners, moped drivers

While I support efforts to raise the gasoline tax to pay for infrastructure repairs, I take issue with the proposed added charge for hybrid owners. We lease two hybrid cars, and while they provide outstanding mileage, they also tend to cost thousands more than their non-hybrid counterparts. Charging what amounts to a penalty for owning a vehicle that reduces emissions and thereby improves air quality for all is perplexing.
On another matter, I wholly support efforts to require moped drivers to stick to the rules for all drivers, and urge passage of a law that requires helmets for all moped drivers, regardless of age, as well as sufficient aids to visibility such as reflective clothing and lights. We’re talking saving lives here.
Jerry Jewler
Columbia
