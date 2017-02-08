Letters: Legalize medical marijuana

Can you in good conscience watch people suffer with seizures or cancer therapy or MS and not try to help make their lives better and worth living? That’s what you do as long as you oppose legalizing medical marijuana.
Until 20 years ago, I suffered with seizures. In fact, I almost died twice: once with a 10-hour seizure and once with a 15-hour seizure. Brain surgery cured me.
Please don’t let the lazy sluggards who would rather get high than work a job dictate your position. One hundred years ago, their drug was moonshine. They’ve always been with us and always will be.
Dinah Sapp
Lugoff
